Traders Recap: Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR)(NYSE:PBR.A), Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (NYSE:KKD), Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:TSM), DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR)(NYSE:PBR.A), Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (NYSE:KKD), Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:TSM), DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR)



Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR)(NYSE:PBR.A) opened its shares at the price of $14.39 for the day. Its closing price was $14.26 after losing -0.97% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 12.02 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 8.28 million shares. The beta of PBR.A stands at1.55.



Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Brazil and internationally.



Has PBR.A Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (NYSE:KKD) percentage change plunged -15.11% to close at $19.72 with the total traded volume of 11.49 million shares, and average volume of 1.08 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $6.77 - $23.57, while its day lowest price was $19.65 and it hit its day highest price at $21.64.



Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. (Krispy Kreme) is a retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts complementary beverages and treats and packaged sweets.



Has KKD Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR)(NYSE:TSM) started its trading session with the price of $16.79 and closed at $16.56 by scoring -0.66%. TSM’s stocks traded with total volume of 11.49 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 11.69 million shares. The beta of TSM stands at 1.01. Day range of the stock was $16.51 -$17.10.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices.



Why Should Investors Buy TSM After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) ended its day with the loss of -1.21% and closed at the price of $15.52 after opening at $15.68. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 10.25 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.54 million shares.



DDR Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company engages in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, owning, leasing, and managing shopping centers, mini-malls, and lifestyle centers.



Will DDR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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