Traders Recap - Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR)(NYSE:PBR.A), Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR)(NYSE:PBR), Alcoa Inc(NYSE:AA), Barrick Gold Corporation (USA)(NYSE:ABX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR)(NYSE:PBR.A), Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR)(NYSE:PBR), Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA), Barrick Gold Corporation (USA)(NYSE:ABX)



Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR)(NYSE:PBR.A) increased 2.38% and closed at $17.20 on a traded volume of 15.10 million shares, in comparison to 8.21 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -10.93%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $65 billion and its total outstanding shares are 89 million. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (Petrobras) is a Brazil-based integrated oil and gas company. The Company divides its activities into seven segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; Biofuel; Distribution and International.



Will PBR.A Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR)(NYSE:PBR) soared 2.37% and closed at $16.42 on a traded volume of 15.00 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 15.99 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 18.39%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $15.85 and $16.47. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Brazil and internationally. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production activities; sale and transfer of crude oil in domestic and foreign markets; and sale of oil products produced at natural gas processing plants.



Will PBR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA) jumped 0.78% and closed at $8.99. So far in three months, the stock is up 10.31%. The 52-week range for the stock is $7.63 and $9.97 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $9.00. Its introductory price for the day was $8.84, with the overall traded volume of 14.45 million shares. Alcoa Inc. engages in the production and management of primary aluminum, fabricated aluminum, and alumina. The company operates in four segments: Alumina, Primary Metals, Global Rolled Products, and Engineered Products and Solutions. The Alumina segment engages in mining of bauxite, which is then refined into alumina.



Will AA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Barrick Gold Corporation (USA)(NYSE:ABX) after opening its trade at the price of $18.14, jumped 0.39% to close at $18.10 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 13.87 million shares, in comparison to 17.88 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $13.43 and $36.08 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $18.19. Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the production and sale of gold and copper. It is also involved in exploration and mine development activities. The company holds interests in the producing gold mines, which are concentrated in North America, South America.



Will ABX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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