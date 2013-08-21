Traders Recap - PetSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETM), Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PetSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETM), Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)



PetSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETM) increased 0.78% and closed at $75.00 on a traded volume of 2.21 million shares, in comparison to 938,426.00 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 9.75%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $7.90 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 105.33 million. PetSmart, Inc. supplies products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. The Company operates a website for pet supplies, foods and different animal needs. The Company's stores also feature pet styling salons that offer pet grooming services, from full-service styling to baths, toenail trimming and teeth cleaning.



What was the Moving Force behind PETM On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on PETM



Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) soared 2.49% and closed at $135.74 on a traded volume of 2.18 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.63 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 10.25%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $132.57 and $136.85. Celgene Corporation is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies designed to treat cancer and immune-inflammatory related diseases.



For How Long CELG will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) jumped up 2.15% and closed at $52.00. So far in three months, the stock is up 5.11%. The 52-week range for the stock is $37.12 and $5.02 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $52.82. Its introductory price for the day was $51.25, with the overall traded volume of 2.12 million shares. Dollar Tree, Inc. (Dollar Tree) is an operator of discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed price. As of January 28, 2012, the Company operated 4,351 discount variety retail stores.



For How Long DLTR Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) after opening its shares at the price of $31.10, jumped up +4.51% to close at $32.30 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 2.12million shares, in comparison to 2.00 million shares of average trading volume.

The 52-week range for the stock is $9.82 and $47.35 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $33.04. Its introductory price for the day was $31.10. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., formerly AVI BioPharma, Inc., biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid (RNA)-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare and infectious diseases.



Will SRPT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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