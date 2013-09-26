Traders Recap: Power Shares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ:QQQ), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD), Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ:QQQ), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD), Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO).



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ:QQQ) opened its last trade at the price of $78.88. Its closing price was $78.56 after losing -0.34% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 22.75 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 26.05 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.03.



Power Shares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (the Trust) is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Power Shares QQQ Index Tracking Stock.



Will QQQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) percentage change plunged -0.02% to close at $23.70 with the total traded volume of 19.88 million shares. That activity was less than average volume of 31.70 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $19.23 - $25.98, while its day lowest price was $23.58. The share price hit the day highest price of $23.81.



Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells integrated digital technology platforms worldwide.



Will INTC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD) traded on volume of 19.43 million shares in the last session against average volume of 14.72 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $34.87 and closed at $34.77 by scoring 0.99%.In the last three months the stock was up 24.18% while its 52 week range of the stock was $24.42 - $34.93.



Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides mobile telecommunication services worldwide.



Will VOD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) started its last trading session with the price of $31.40 and closed at $31.34 by scoring 0.22%. The stock traded with total volume of 19.15 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 13.79 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.86. Day range for the stock was $31.12 and $32.03.



Yahoo! Inc., a technology company, provides search, content, and communication tools on the Web and on mobile devices worldwide.



Will YHOO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/