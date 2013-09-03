Traders Recap: ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (ETF) (NYSEARCA: UPRO), Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY), Vanguard MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA: VGK), ConAgra Foods, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (ETF) (NYSEARCA: UPRO) Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) Vanguard MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA: VGK) ConAgra Foods, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).



ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (ETF) (NYSEARCA: UPRO) decreased -1.18% and closed at $66.01 on a traded volume of 3.25 million shares.So far this year, the stock is up over 57.77%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $438.97 million.



Will UPRO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) plunged -0.10% and closed at $51.40 on a traded volume of 3.23 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 5.56 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -3.31%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $51.17 and $51.62.



Will LLY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide.



Vanguard MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA: VGK) dropped -1.03% and closed at $51.04. So far in three months, the stock is down -0.63%. The 52-week range for the stock is $43.84 and $53.33 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $51.37. Its introductory price for the day was $51.36, with the overall traded volume of 3.23 million shares.



Will VGK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Europe ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek to track the performance of an index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by companies located in the major markets of Europe.



ConAgra Foods, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) after opening its trade at the price of $34.06, dropped -0.65% to close at $33.82 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 3.18 million shares, in comparison to 2.29 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $25.00 and $37.28 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $34.17.



Will CAG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ConAgra Foods, Inc. operates as a food company primarily in North America. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Foods, Commercial Foods, Ralcorp Food Group, and Ralcorp Frozen Bakery Products.



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