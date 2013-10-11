Traders Recap: Qlik Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:QLIK), C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW), Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX), Rosetta Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Qlik Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:QLIK), C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW), Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX), Rosetta Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE).



Qlik Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:QLIK) opened its last trade at the price of $32.68. Its closing price was $33.48 after gaining 2.76% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.34 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.15 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.98. Qlik Technologies Inc. engages in the development, commercialization, and implementation of software products and related services for user-driven business intelligence that enables customers to make business decisions primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and Africa.



Will QLIK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) percentage change surged 0.95% to close at $58.55 with the total traded volume of 1.33 million shares while its average volume of 1.39 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $53.74 - $67.93, while its day lowest price was $57.93. The share price hit the day highest price of $67.93. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., a third-party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide.



Will CHRW Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) traded on volume of 1.32 million shares in the last session against average volume of 878.238 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $19.66 and closed at $20.11 by scoring 3.45%. In the last three months the stock was up 44.26% while its 52 week range of the stock was $11.73 - $20.60. Akorn, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of diagnostic and therapeutic ophthalmic pharmaceuticals products, hospital drugs, and inject able pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally.



Will AKRX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Rosetta Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) started its last trading session with the price of $54.35 and closed at $54.56 by scoring 1.81%. The stock traded with total volume of 1.34 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 957.450 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 2.22. Day range for the stock was $54.00 and $55.23. Rosetta Resources Inc., an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of onshore energy resources in the United States.



Will ROSE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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