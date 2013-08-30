Traders Recap: Quantum Corp (NYSE:QTM), Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (ADR)(NYSE:RBS), Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Quantum Corp (NYSE:QTM), Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (ADR)(NYSE:RBS), Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)



Quantum Corp (NYSE:QTM) opened its shares at the price of $1.44 for the day. Its closing price was $1.45 after gaining +0.69% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.51 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.19 million shares. The beta of QTM stands at3.34.



Quantum Corporation provides data protection and big data management solutions for customers ranging from small businesses to multinational enterprises.



Why Should Investors Buy QTM After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) percentage change surged +1.49% to close at $3.40 with the total traded volume of 12.22 million shares, and average volume of 15.54 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.95 - $3.62, while its day lowest price was $3.37 and it hit its day highest price at $3.48.



Will RAD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (ADR)(NYSE:RBS) started its trading session with the price of $10.42 and closed at $10.47 by scoring +0.77%. RBS’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.03 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.27 million shares. The beta of RBS stands at 2.67.



The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide.



For How Long RBS’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) ended its day with the gain of +3.28% and closed at the price of $13.21 after opening at $12.85. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 4.82 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 5.03 million shares.



Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a credit enhancement company in the United States.



For How Long RDN will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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