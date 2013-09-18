Traders Recap: RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS: RBGLY), Anglo American Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AAUKY), IONA ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS: IONAF), Profire Energy, Inc. (OTCBB: PFIE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS: RBGLY), Anglo American plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AAUKY), IONA ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS: IONAF), Profire Energy, Inc. (OTCBB: PFIE).



RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS: RBGLY) opened its last trade at the price of $14.51. Its closing price was $14.51 after gaining 0.62% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 75.375 shares, while its average trading volume remained 153.414 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.41.



Reckitt Benckiser Group plc engages in the manufacture and sale of health care, hygiene, and home care products worldwide.



Will RBGLY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Anglo American plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AAUKY) showed no change, close at $12.52 with the total traded volume of 90.938 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 92.476 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $9.03 - $16.86, while its day lowest price was $12.52. The share price hit the day highest price of $12.68.



Anglo American plc engages in exploring, mining, processing, and smelting bulk commodities, base metals, and precious metals and minerals primarily in Southern Africa, South America, Australia, North America, Asia, and Europe.



Can Investors Bet on AAUKY after this News update? Find Out Here



IONA ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS: IONAF) traded on volume of 1.17 million shares in the last session against average volume of 236.621 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.59 and closed at $0.602 by scoring 3.14% gained. In the last three months, the stock was 4.66%.



Iona Energy Inc. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom's North Sea.



Will IONAF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Profire Energy, Inc. (OTCBB: PFIE) started its last trading session with the price of $2.26 and closed at $2.70 by scoring 20.00% gained. The stock traded with total volume of 135.664 shares, while the average trading volume remained 18.258 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 5.98. Day range for the stock was $2.26 -$3.40.



Profire Energy, Inc. engages in the manufacture, installation, and service of oilfield combustion management technologies and related products for the oil and gas industry.



Will PFIE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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