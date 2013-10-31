Traders Recap: Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI), Kinross Gold Corporation (USA)(NYSE:KGC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI), Kinross Gold Corporation (USA)(NYSE:KGC)



Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) opened its shares at the price of $9.53 for the day. Its closing price was $9.54 after gaining +0.42% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 16.11 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 18.47 million shares. The beta of RF stands at1.54. Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States.



For How Long RF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) percentage change plunged -2.91% to close at $17.00 with the total traded volume of 15.91 million shares, and average volume of 16.41 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.71 - $18.07, while its day lowest price was $16.92 and it hit its day highest price at $17.70. Corning Incorporated produces and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials worldwide.



Will GLW Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI) started its trading session with the price of $4.14 and closed at $4.19 by scoring +0.96%. ACI’s stocks traded with total volume of 14.50 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 9.57 million shares. The beta of ACI stands at 1.72. Day range of the stock was $4.06 -$4.35. Arch Coal, Inc. engages in the production and sale of steam and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines located in the United States.



For How Long ACI will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Kinross Gold Corporation (USA)(NYSE:KGC) ended its day with the gain of +3.50% and closed at the price of $5.33 after opening at $5.26. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 14.33 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 10.68 million shares. Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing gold and silver ores.



For How Long KGC’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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