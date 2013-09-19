Traders Recap: ROMARCO MIN INC NEW (OTCMKTS: RTRAF), North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB: NAMG), HRT PARTICIPACOES EM (OTCMKTS: HRTPY), BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAESY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ROMARCO MIN INC NEW (OTCMKTS: RTRAF), North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB: NAMG), HRT PARTICIPACOES EM (OTCMKTS: HRTPY), BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAESY).



ROMARCO MIN INC NEW (OTCMKTS: RTRAF) opened its last trade at the price of $0.42. Its closing price was $0.500 after gaining 21.39% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 240.410 shares, while its average trading volume remained 276.974 shares.



Romarco Minerals Inc., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals mineral properties in the United States.



Will RTRAF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB: NAMG) percentage change surged 21.39% to close at $0.500 with the total traded volume of 240.410 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 276.974 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.30 - $1.23, while its day lowest price was $0.40. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.50.



North American Oil & Gas Corp. offers oil and gas production services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Ventura, California.



Can Investors Bet on NAMG after this News update? Find Out Here



HRT PARTICIPACOES EM (OTCMKTS: HRTPY) traded on volume of 504.214 shares in the last session against average volume of 1.08 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.23 and closed at $0.235 by scoring 1.73% increased. In the last three months the stock was down -55.99%.



HRT Participações em Petróleo S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and sale of oil and natural gas.



Will HRTPY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAESY) started its last trading session with the price of $28.25 and closed at $28.58 by scoring 1.10% increased. The stock traded with total volume of 84.206 shares, while the average trading volume remained 80.211 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.98. Day range for the stock was $28.17 -$28.90.



BAE Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide.



Will BAESY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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