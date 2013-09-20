Traders Recap: Shiseido Co. LTD. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SSDOY), Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITSY), AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS: AAGIY), FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB: FNMAS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Shiseido Co. LTD. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SSDOY), Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITSY), AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS: AAGIY), FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB: FNMAS).



Shiseido Co. LTD. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: SSDOY) opened its last trade at the price of $16.51. Its closing price was $16.69 after gaining 2.90% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 56.008 shares, while its average trading volume remained 25.985 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.46.



Shiseido Company, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cosmetics, cosmetics accessories, and toiletries in Japan and internationally.



Will SSDOY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITSY) percentage change surged 0.41% to close at $302.50 with the total traded volume of 1.292 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 1.529 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $243.11 - $313.90, while its day lowest price was $302.00. The share price hit the day highest price of $303.50.



Mitsui & Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a general trading company. It engages in the wholesale, retail, and processing of steel products; domestic sales, export, and import of steel products for construction and other steel products; mining and sale of iron ore; sales and trading of scrap, ferroalloys, and non-ferrous material products; copper mining in Chile; scrap metal recycling; and nickel and cobalt smelting.



Will MITSY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS: AAGIY) traded on volume of 29.770 shares in the last session against average volume of 50.900 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $19.22 and closed at $19.30 by scoring 0.63%.In the last three months the stock was up 14.54% while its 52 week range of the stock was $14.49 - $19.31.



AIA Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides various products and services for insurance, protection, savings, investment, and retirement needs of individuals and businesses.



Will AAGIY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB: FNMAS) started its last trading session with the price of $5.82 and closed at $5.80 and showed no change. The stock traded with total volume of 531.461 shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.31 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.74. Day range for the stock was $5.70 -$5.88.



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States.



Is FNMAS a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



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