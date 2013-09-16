Traders Recap: Softbank Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS: SFTBY), CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS: CRRFY), GUYANA GOLDFIELD NEW (OTCMKTS: GUYFF), FREDDIE MAC PFD Z (OTCBB: FMCKJ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Softbank Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS: SFTBY), CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS: CRRFY), GUYANA GOLDFIELD NEW (OTCMKTS: GUYFF), FREDDIE MAC PFD Z (OTCBB: FMCKJ).



Softbank Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS: SFTBY) decreased -0.90% and closed at $33.19 on a traded volume of 8.677 shares, in comparison to 171.487 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 83.27%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $80.42 billion.



Will SFTBY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Softbank Corp. operates in the information industry in Japan. It operates through four segments: Mobile Communications, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Telecommunications, and Internet Culture.



CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS: CRRFY) plunged -0.15% and closed at $6.74 on a traded volume of 92.107 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 120.558 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 19.08%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $6.66 and $6.75.



Will CRRFY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Carrefour SA operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores worldwide.



GUYANA GOLDFIELD NEW (OTCMKTS: GUYFF) dropped -4.45% and closed at $2.02. So far in three months, the stock is up 41.33%. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.11 and $4.38 and during the previous trading session it marked $2.07 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $1.96 and the overall traded volume that day was 20.287 shares.



Will GUYFF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Guyana Goldfields Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Guyana.



FREDDIE MAC PFD Z (OTCBB: FMCKJ) ended its day with the plunge of -0.88%. It was closed at the price of $5.60 after making its opening at $5.60. The stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 500.729 shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.48 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $5.55, while it scored its top level for the day at $5.66. The stock’s beta value stands at 1.34 points.



Will FMCKJ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation provides credit guarantee for residential mortgages originated by mortgage lenders and invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities in the United States.



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