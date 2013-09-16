Traders Recap - Solar Thin Films Inc (OTCMKTS:SLTZ), Western Capital Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:WCRS), OSISKO MINING CORP (OTCMKTS:OSKFF), Vitamin Blue Inc (OTCBB:VTMB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Solar Thin Films Inc (OTCMKTS:SLTZ), Western Capital Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:WCRS), OSISKO MINING CORP (OTCMKTS:OSKFF), Vitamin Blue Inc (OTCBB:VTMB)



Solar Thin Films Inc (OTCMKTS:SLTZ) opened at the price of $0.83, along with 273,558.00 shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $48,737.00 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.880 by scoring +7.32% at 2:57PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it lost almost -27.87%. In the previous 3 months it dropped -64.8%. Solar Thin Films, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and installation of thin-film amorphous silicon (a-Si) photovoltaic manufacturing equipment used in plants that produce photovoltaic thin-film a-Si solar panels or modules.



What was the Moving Force behind SLTZ On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on SLTZ



Western Capital Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:WCRS) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.38, starting its day trade with a price of $0.09 and reported an increase of 217.78%. Its most recent trading price was $0.143 at 2:59 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.02 - $0.38, while today, up until 2:59PM, its minimum price was $0.05. Western Capital Resources recently added a volume of 1.07million shares, versus its average volume of 906.00 shares. Western Capital Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer financial services and retails cellular phones to individuals primarily in the Midwestern United States.



For How Long WCRS will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



OSISKO MINING CORP (OTCMKTS:OSKFF) remained among the bulls of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up 3.49% recently. while its earnings per share was -$0.97.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 0.25%, while its last one month’s performance stands at - 0.35%. Osisko Mining Corporation engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining gold properties in the Americas.



For How Long OSKFF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Vitamin Blue Inc (OTCBB:VTMB) is trading with a fall of -3.33% along with the exchange price of $23.28M up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.0019.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it gained 138.33% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the improvement of 78.75%. Western Capital Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer financial services and retails cellular phones to individuals primarily in the Midwestern United States.



Will VTMB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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