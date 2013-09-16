Traders Recap - Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC), SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MDY), Vanguard 500 Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VOO), Willis Group Holdings PLC (NYSE:WSH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC), SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MDY), Vanguard 500 Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VOO), Willis Group Holdings PLC (NYSE:WSH)



Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) opened the session at $8.93, remained amid the day range of $8.93 - $9.00, and closed the session at $8.99. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.33% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 4.28 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 4.21 million shares. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The firm primarily acquires across the United States single tenant operationally essential real estate, which refers to generally free-standing.



For How Long SRC’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MDY) traded with volume of 273,987 shares in the prior session. The 52 week range of the stock remained $171.56 - $229.25. The stock showed a positive movement of +0.18% and closed its session at $224.07. The market capitalization of the stock remained 13.81 billion. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices.



For How Long MDY will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Vanguard 500 Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VOO) exchanged 220,942 shares. The stock escalated +0.21% and closed the session at $77.57. Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.



Will VOO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Willis Group Holdings PLC (NYSE:WSH) volume of 1.08 million shares, while the average volume remained 538,763 shares. The stock decreased -0.28% and finished the session Friday at $42.89. The EPS of the stock remained -2.66. The one month of the stock was +2.95% and three month trend remained positive +6.69%. Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company provides a range of insurance brokerage, reinsurance, and risk management consulting services worldwide. It offers various insurance brokerage services, including property damage, offshore construction, liability, and control of well and pollution insurance to the energy industry; and marine insurance and reinsurance brokerage services consisting of hull, cargo, and general marine liabilities.



Will WSH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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