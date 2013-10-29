Traders Recap - Stevia First Corp(OTCMKTS:STVF), XUMANII INTERNATION(OTCMKTS:XUII), FIRST TITAN CORP(OTCBB:FTTN), SK3 Group Inc(OTCMKTS:SKTO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Stevia First Corp(OTCMKTS:STVF), XUMANII INTERNATION(OTCMKTS:XUII), FIRST TITAN CORP(OTCBB:FTTN), SK3 Group Inc(OTCMKTS:SKTO)



Stevia First Corp(OTCMKTS:STVF) is trading with an upsurge of 10.89%, along with the trading price of $0.499 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.48.



NOK recently gained a volume of 1.09 million shares, while its average volume is 170,957.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.29 - $0.68, while today, up until 12:471PM, its minimum price was $0.48.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic outlook overview as it gained 16.07%, while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the upsurge of 33.1%. Stevia First Corp. , formerly Legend Mining Inc., is a development-stage company. It is an agricultural biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the cultivation and harvest of stevia leaf and the development of stevia products. The Company focuses on the process of stevia production from plant breeding through propagation, planting, cultivation, and harvesting, and developing, marketing.



What was the Moving Force behind STVF On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on STVF



XUMANII INTERNATION(OTCMKTS:XUII) stock hit its highest price at $0.03, after starting its trade at $0.03. Company reported an increase of 3.32% at the price of $0.0280 recently and its current day range is from $0.03 to $0.03.



XUII total market capitalization remained $9.22 million. Xumanii International Holdings Corp provides online live content streaming services through its Website, xumanii.com. It also offers an embedded player for placing on other Websites for streaming, as well as Xumanii-Facebook application to enable the producer?s viral marketing promotion for their events.



For How Long XUII will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



FIRST TITAN CORP(OTCBB:FTTN) recently plunged -11.03% after opening at $1.44. Its current trading price is $1.29. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 305,083.00 shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 161,195.00 shares.



Company’s most recent highest price in today’s trading session is $1.44 while its minimum price was $1.28. First Titan Corp., through its subsidiary, First Titan Energy, LLC, engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources worldwide. The company has interests in 1 well in Little Cedar Creek Field in Alabama



Why Should Investors Buy FTTN After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



SK3 Group Inc(OTCMKTS:SKTO) opened day trade at $0.02 and showed a uptrend and reached the price of $0.0165 recently with the decline of -10.81%. Overall trading volume of the shares is 20.31 million during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 11.56 million shares.



SKTO overall market capitalization is $8.84 million. SK3 Group, Inc. (SK3), formerly CTT International Distributors Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company was formed by the merger of Slabsdirect.com, Inc. and CTT International Distributors Inc. SK3 has one subsidiary, CTT Distributors Ltd., which is the operating company.



Will SKTO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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