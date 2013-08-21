Traders Recap - the Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD), Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE), Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD), Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE), Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)



The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) gained volume of 17.03 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 6.19 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $55.98 - $81.56 and the day range was $73.65 - $77.50.The stock opened the session at $77.04, remained amid the day range of $73.65 - $77.60, and closed the session at $74.29. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.22% in previous trading session. The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer. Its stores sell building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself, do-it-for-me, and professional customers.



Has HD Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) traded 1.18 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 836,988 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.03 - $9.03. The stock was a bull and advanced +1.49%, while its closing price stayed at $30.72. The market capitalization of the stock remained 2.23 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +50.51%. Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides low-fare airline services. It operates approximately 200 daily flights to 50 destinations in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2012, the company had a fleet of 45 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, consisting of 27 A319s, 16 A320s, and 2 A321s. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.



For How Long SAVE will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD) volume of the stock was 1.18 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 829,947 shares. The stock boosted +3.66% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $41.59. The stock traded 1.18 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 829,947 shares. Sears Holdings Corporation operates as a specialty retailer in the United States and Canada. The company?s Kmart segment operates stores that sell merchandise under Jaclyn Smith and Joe Boxer labels; and Sears brand products, such as Kenmore, Craftsman, and DieHard.



Will SHLD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) traded with volume of 1.18 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.65 million shares. The stock decreased -0.48% and finished the trading at $70.65. The market capitalization of the stock remained 21.29 billion. The beta of the stock remained 1.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Manufacturing, Retail, and Logistics; and Other. It offers consulting and technology services, such as IT strategy, program management, operations improvement, strategy, and business consulting services; and application design and development.



Will CTSH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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