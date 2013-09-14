Traders Recap - The Progressive Corporation(NYSE:PGR), Lorillard Inc.(NYSE:LO), Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (ADR)(NYSE:CCU), Carnival Corporation(NYSE:CCL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: The Progressive Corporation(NYSE:PGR), Lorillard Inc.(NYSE:LO), Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (ADR)(NYSE:CCU), Carnival Corporation(NYSE:CCL).



The Progressive Corporation(NYSE:PGR) ended lower -0.08% and complete the day at $25.93. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.20 million. After opening at $26.05, the stock hit as high as $26.13. However, it traded between $20.47 and $26.54 over the last twelve months.



The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial automobile insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States.



Has PGR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Lorillard Inc.(NYSE:LO) closed yesterday at $44.02, a +1.34% increase. Around 2.20 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 3.10million shares. The company is now valued at around $16.46 billion.



Lorillard, Inc. manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cigarettes and Electronic Cigarettes. The Cigarettes segment manufactures and sells cigarettes. It offers 39 product offerings in various brand names, including Newport, Kent, True, Maverick, and Old Gold.



For How Long LO Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (ADR)(NYSE:CCU) moved -1.05 percent lower at $26.40 and traded between $26.04 and $27.10 after opening the day at $27.00. Its performance over the last five days remained -7.37%, which stands at -12% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -16.53%.



Compañia Cervecerias Unidas S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, bottles, sells, and distributes beverages primarily in Chile, Argentina, and Uruguay. It offers super-premium, premium, medium-priced, and popular-priced brands of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under 12 proprietary brands and 4 licensed brands, such as Royal Guard; Royal Light; Heineken; Budweiser; Paulaner; Austral; Kunstmann; D'olbek; Cristal; Cristal Cero 0°; Cristal Black Lager; Cristal Light; Escudo; Morenita; Lemon Stones; and Dorada brands.



Why Should Investors Buy CCU After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Carnival Corporation(NYSE:CCL) shares rose, gaining +0.67 percent to close at $37.43. The stock is up around 1.79% this year and 1.03% for the last 12 months. Around 2.16 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 3.23 million shares.



Carnival Corporation operates as a cruise and vacation company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North America; and Europe, Australia, and Asia



Why Should Investors Buy CCL After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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