Traders Recap - the Southern Company (NYSE:SO), UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: The Southern Company (NYSE:SO), UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)



In previous session, The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) traded 3.22 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 4.56 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $41.75 - $48.74. The stock was a bear and dropped -0.71%, while its closing price stayed at $43.56. The market capitalization of the stock remained 38.07 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -1.36%. The Southern Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public electric utility company. The company is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity through coal, nuclear, oil and gas, and hydro resources in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.



Has SO Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) volume of the stock was 3.04 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 4.79 shares. The stock plunged -0.74% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $72.39. The stock traded 3.04 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 4.79 shares. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health and well-being company in the United States. The company?s UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for large national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses.



Why Should Investors Buy UNH After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) traded with volume of 1400 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.54 million shares. The stock decreased -0.19% and finished the trading at $88.12. The market capitalization of the stock remained 71.00 billion. The beta of the stock remained 1.23. Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas; Chemical; and Midstream, Marketing and Other.



Will UNH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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