Traders Recap - Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCBB:TTNP), Shiseido Co. LTD. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SSDOY), GULF COAST ULTRA(OTCMKTS:GULTU), Kao Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KCRPY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCBB:TTNP), Shiseido Co. LTD. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SSDOY), GULF COAST ULTRA(OTCMKTS:GULTU), Kao Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KCRPY)



Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCBB:TTNP) ended lower -3.42% and complete the day at $0.565. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 261,580. After opening at $0.58, the stock hit as high as $0.59. However, it traded between $0.32 and $2.53 over the last twelve months.



Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary therapeutics primarily for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders.



Has TTNP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Shiseido Co. LTD. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SSDOY) closed yesterday at $16.34, a -0.61% decrease. Around 32,735 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 20,510 shares. The company is now valued at around $6.51 billion.



Shiseido Company, Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals. The Company operates in three business segments



Has SSDOY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



GULF COAST ULTRA(OTCMKTS:GULTU) moved -2.68percent lower at $2.18 and traded between $2.14 and $2.28 after opening the day at $2.27. Its performance over the last five days remained 2.83%, which stands at 6.34% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 2.83%.



Why Should Investors Buy GULTU After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Kao Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KCRPY) shares rose, gaining +2.46 percent to close at $32.88. The stock is up around 26.61% this year and 5% for the last 16.8 months. Around 108,493 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 18,153 shares.



Kao Corporation is mainly engaged in the consumer product and chemical businesses. The Consumer Product segment has three divisions. The Beauty Care division offers prestige cosmetics; premium skincare products such as facial cleanser, premium hair care products including shampoos, hair styling products, hair coloring products and others.



Why Should Investors Buy KCRPY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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