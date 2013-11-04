Traders Recap: Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA), Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC), Trimble Navigation Limited (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA), Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC), Trimble Navigation Limited (NASDAQ:TRMB)



Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) opened its shares at the price of $34.50 for the day. Its closing price was $34.37 after gaining +0.85% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 8.49 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 10.07 million shares. The beta of FOXA stands at1.59. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. operates as a diversified media and entertainment company worldwide.



For How Long FOXA will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) percentage change plunged -0.18% to close at $33.59 with the total traded volume of 8.10 million shares, and average volume of 8.56 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $24.50 - $34.10, while its day lowest price was $33.42 and it hit its day highest price at $33.79. Mondelez International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide.



Has MDLZ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) started its trading session with the price of $68.85 and closed at $69.85 by scoring +0.32%. WDC’s stocks traded with total volume of 7.86 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.19 million shares. The beta of WDC stands at 1.42. Day range of the stock was $68.14 -$69.00. Western Digital Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells storage products and solutions that enable people to create, manage, experience, and preserve digital content.



For How Long WDC’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Trimble Navigation Limited (NASDAQ:TRMB) closed at the price of $33.41 after opening at $30.95. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 7.48 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.97 million shares. Trimble Navigation Limited designs and distributes positioning products and applications enabled by global positioning system (GPS), optical, laser, and wireless communications technology.



Can Investors Bet on TRMB after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



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