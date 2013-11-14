Traders Recap: Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:UPL), Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (ADR) (NYSE:GOL), Quicksilver Resources Inc (NYSE:KWK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:UPL), Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (ADR) (NYSE:GOL), Quicksilver Resources Inc (NYSE:KWK).



Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:UPL) opened its last trade at the price of $19.01. Its closing price was $19.23 after gaining 0.42% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.12 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.77 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.95. Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the United States.



Will UPL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) showed no change, close at $17.61 with the total traded volume of 3.07 million shares while its average volume of 4.16 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $17.20 - $17.62, while its day lowest price was $12.75. The share price hit the day highest price of $18.33. Nabors Industries Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a land drilling contractor in the United States, Canada, and internationally.



Is NBR a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (ADR) (NYSE:GOL) traded on volume of 3.05 million shares in the last session against average volume of 1.82 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $4.20 and closed at $4.32 by scoring -0.92%. In the last three months the stock was down -0.92% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $2.74 - $7.67. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the air transportation of passengers, cargo, and mailbags in Latin America. The company offers Smiles loyalty program, which allows members to accumulate miles and redeem miles through a network of commercial and financial partners.



Will GOL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Quicksilver Resources Inc (NYSE:KWK) started its last trading session with the price of $2.36 and closed at $2.36 by scoring -0.42%. The stock traded with total volume of 3.03 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.07 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.59. Day range for the stock was $2.31 and $2.50. Quicksilver Resources Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil in North America.



Will KWK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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