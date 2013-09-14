Traders Recap: Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA: VEA), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX), Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA: VEA), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX), Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).



Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA: VEA) increased 0.36% and closed at $39.11 on a traded volume of 4.75 million shares, in comparison 348.021 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 12.64%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $15.65 billion.



Will VEA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF, seeks to track the investment performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Europe, Australasia, Far East (EAFE) Index (the MSCI EAFE Index).



Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) plunged -027% and closed at $43.56 on a traded volume of 4.61 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 6.21 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -7.65%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $43.28 and $43.70.



Will BMY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products that help patients prevail over serious diseases worldwide.



CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) jumped 1.05% and closed at $26.06. The 52-week range for the stock is $18.88 and $26.68 and during the previous trading session it marked $26.06 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $25.74 and the overall traded volume that day was 4.61 million shares.



Will CSX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services.



Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) after opening its shares at the price of $69.43, jumped 0.43% to close the day at $0.43. The stock ended on a traded volume of 4.58 million shares, in comparison to 2.80 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $24.24 and $69.71 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $69.71.



Will HLF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Herbalife Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, and personal care products worldwide.



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