Traders Recap - Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG), Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSE:NES), Strategic Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:BEE), American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG), Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSE:NES), Strategic Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:BEE), American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)



Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of +0.62% and closed at $3.27 after gaining total volume of 1.08 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $3.22. So far, the company’s stock is up 18.91% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 21.56%.Vonage Holdings Corp. (Vonage) is a provider of communications services connecting people through broadband devices worldwide. The Company’s network include session initiation protocol (SIP) based voice over Internet protocol (VoIP), network on the Internet.



What was the Moving Force behind VG On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on VG



Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSE:NES) reported the decline of -1.37% and closed at $ 2.88with the total traded volume of 1.07M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 2.90. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 748.63 million.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $2.65 - $5.14, while during last trade its minimum price was $2.88 and it gained its highest price of $2.92. Company's last 5 days shows an down turn with a decline of -1.37%. Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc., formerly Heckmann Corporation, provides environmental solutions to protect, enhance and advance environmental sustainability. Nuverra provides full-cycle environmental solutions to a national customer base consisting of two distinct end markets.



Has NES Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Strategic Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:BEE) ended its day with the declining stream with the plunge of -1.16% and closed at the price of $8.50 after opening at $8.53. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.07 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.08 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $8.49, while it touched its highest price for the day at $8.68. BEE beta value stands at 2.71 points. Strategic Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (SHR) operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). As of December 31, 2012, the Company’s portfolio included 18 full-service hotel interests located in urban and resort markets in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy BEE After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) reported the up of +0.67%, to close at $19.40, with the overall traded volume of 1.06 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is up 22.4%. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.56 and $19.90and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $19.46. Its introductory price for the day was $19.24. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is engaged in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products.



Will AEL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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