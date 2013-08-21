Traders Recap - Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC), Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM), SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA), Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC), Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM), SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA), Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)



Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) volume of 1.55 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.24 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $32.25 - $70.61 and the day range was $63.71 - $65.11.The stock opened the session at $64.24, remained amid the day range of $63.71 - $65.11, and closed the session at $65.00. The stock showed a positive performance of +1.25% in previous trading session. Western Digital Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of storage products and solutions that enable people to create, manage, experience and preserve digital content. The company principally offers hard drives comprising 3.5-inch and 2.5-inch form factors.



For How Long WDC’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) traded 7.18 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 9.66 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $26.43 - $57.93. The stock was a bull and advanced +2.28%, while its closing price stayed at $32.81. The market capitalization of the stock remained 16.33 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -19.11%. Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of gold and copper properties. The company?s assets or operations are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Indonesia, Ghana, Mexico, and New Zealand.



For How Long NEM will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) volume of the stock was 1.55 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 2.93 million shares. The stock plunged -0.89% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $79.88. The stock traded 1.55 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 2.93 million shares. SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People?s Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including news, sporting events news, automobile-related news, business news coverage and personal finance columns, entertainment news and events, luxury, technology, digital products reviews, luxury goods and services, collectibles, and video products, as well as an interactive platform for fashion-conscious users to share comments and ideas on health.



Why Should Investors Buy SINA After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) traded with volume of 1.54 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.31 million shares. The stock grew +0.73% and finished the trading at $27.64. The market capitalization of the stock remained 8.05 billion. The beta of the stock remained 1.05. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits worldwide. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It primarily serves communications, computing, consumer, and industrial markets.



Why Should Investors Buy MXIM After The Recent Gain?Just Go Here and Find Out



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