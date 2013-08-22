Traders Recap - Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL), the Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL), The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)



Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) declined -0.11%, trading on 3.82M shares to end the trade at $27.32. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $24.22 on Aug 24, 2012 and was moved to maximum level of $33.24 on May 22, 2013.The stock changed hands in a range of $26.99 to $27.67, bringing its market capitalization at about $15.91B. Weyerhaeuser Company, formerly Weyerhaeuser Timber Company is a forest products company. The Company is engaged in growing and harvesting trees, builds homes and making a range of forest products.



Has WY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) added 1.65% to complete the trading session at $57.95 with a total volume of 3.78M shares.The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 4.19M shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $40.42 and above $70.52.It floated in a range of $56.30 to $58.49.Its market capitalization now moved to about $35.41B. Phillips 66 is a holding company. The Company is engaged in producing natural gas liquids (NGL) and petrochemicals. The Company operates in three segments: the Refining and Marketing (R&M) segment, the Midstream segment and the Chemicals segment.



For How Long PSX Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) recorded a fall of -1.10% and was in a range of $29.65 -$30.26 before closing at $29.73. The share price hit its 52-week low of $17.98 on Sep 4, 2012 and $36.74 was the best price in the same period.The stock completed the day with a total volume of 3.79M shares versus an average volume of 4.72M shares. United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL) is a holding company and its principal, wholly owned subsidiaries are United Air Lines, Inc. (United) and Continental Airlines, Inc. (Continental). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations, which use jet aircraft with at least 110 seats, and its regional operations.



Why Should Investors Buy UAL After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) loss of -1.37% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $36.42B. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 3.76M shares as compared to average trading volume of 4.57M shares.The share price after opening at $42.15 made a high of $42.19 and hovered above $41.55 to end the day at $41.67. The Southern Company (Southern Company)is a holding company, which owns all of the common stock of the traditional operating companies, including Alabama Power Company (Alabama Power), Georgia Power Company (Georgia Power), Gulf Power Company (Gulf Power).



Will SO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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