Traders Recap:SPDR KBW Regional Banking (ETF) (NYSEARCA: KRE), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), Direxion Daily Large Cap Bear Shares Wisconsin Energy Corporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SPDR KBW Regional Banking (ETF) (NYSEARCA: KRE) Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Direxion Daily Large Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA: SPXS) Wisconsin Energy Corporation (NYSE:WEC).



SPDR KBW Regional Banking (ETF) (NYSEARCA: KRE) decreased -1.49% and closed at $35.12 on a traded volume of 450.226 shares. So far this year, the stock is up over 26.79%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.06 billion and its total outstanding shares are 58.65 million.



Will KRE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index.



Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) plunged -1.07% and closed at $57.10 on a traded volume of 2.66 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.62 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -14.23%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $56.94 and $58.50.



Will PSX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Phillips 66 operates as an independent downstream energy company. The company operates in three segments: Refining and Marketing (R&M), Midstream, and Chemicals.



Direxion Daily Large Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA: SPXS) jumped 1.02% and closed at $50.65. So far in three months, the stock is down -4.42%. The 52-week range for the stock is $49.84 and $516.50 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $51.05. Its introductory price for the day was $49.84, with the overall traded volume of 486.374 shares.



Will SPXS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index.



Wisconsin Energy Corporation (NYSE:WEC) after opening its trade at the price of $40.86, jumped 0.61% to close at $41.04 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 2.60 million shares, in comparison to 1.32 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $36.01 and $45.00 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $41.20.



Will WEC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Wisconsin Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy, as well as distributes natural gas.



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