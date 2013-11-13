Trader's Round Up: Affymetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFFX), Global Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ENT), Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI), PMC-Sierra Inc (NASDAQ:PMCS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Affymetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFFX), Global Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ENT), Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI), PMC-Sierra Inc (NASDAQ:PMCS)



Affymetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFFX) opened its shares at the price of $7.72 for the day. Its closing price was $7.86 after gaining +1.68% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.55 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.34 million shares. The beta of AFFX stands at1.78. Affymetrix, Inc. provides life science tools and molecular diagnostic products that enable parallel analysis of biological systems at the gene, protein, and cell level primarily in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and Asia.



For How Long AFFX will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Global Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ENT) percentage change plunged -7.29% to close at $10.93 with the total traded volume of 1.49 million shares, and average volume of 192,296.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $7.82 - $12.07, while its day lowest price was $10.92 and it hit its day highest price at $12.07. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides in-flight video content, e-commerce, and information services for airlines worldwide.



Will ENT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) started its trading session with the price of $11.40 and closed at $11.83 by scoring +15.87%. PERI’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.48 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 243,632.00 shares. The beta of PERI stands at 2.08. Day range of the stock was $11.03 -$12.27. Perion Network Ltd., a consumer Internet company, engages in the development of various applications. It designs and markets various consumer products, including IncediMail.



For How Long PERI’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



PMC-Sierra Inc (NASDAQ:PMCS) ended its day with the gain of +1.75% and closed at the price of $5.81 after opening at $5.67. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.47 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.88 million shares. PMC-Sierra, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and supports semiconductor solutions for communications network infrastructure in North America, Europe, and Asia.



Will PMCS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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