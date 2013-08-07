Trader's Round Up: Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), F5 Networks, Inc.(NASDAQ:FFIV), BMC Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMC), Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), F5 Networks, Inc.(NASDAQ:FFIV), BMC Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMC), Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)



Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) opened its shares at the price of $72.86 for the day. Its closing price was $72.70 after losing -0.53% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.47 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.26 million shares. The beta of CTXS stands at1.31.



Citrix Systems, Inc. designs, develops and markets technology solutions that enable information technology (IT) services.



F5 Networks, Inc.(NASDAQ:FFIV) percentage change plunged -0.30% to close at $88.46 with the total traded volume of 1.46 million shares, and average volume of 2.08 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $67.53 - $111.58, while its day lowest price was $88.03 and it hit its day highest price at $89.07.



F5 Networks, Inc. is a provider of Application Delivery Networking (ADN) technology that secures and optimizes the delivery of network-based applications and the security, performance and availability of servers, and other network resources.



BMC Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMC) started its trading session with the price of $45.96 and closed at $45.98 by scoring -0.02%. BMC’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.46 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.26 million shares. The beta of BMC stands at 0.49. Day range of the stock was $45.95 -$46.00.



BMC Software, Inc. (BMC) is a software company. The Company provides information technology (IT) management solutions for large, mid-sized and small enterprises and public sector organizations around the world.



Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) ended its day with the loss of -1.58% and closed at the price of $15.57 after opening at $15.78. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.44 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 81.96 million shares.



Steel Dynamics, Inc. is a steel producer and metals recycler in the United States. The Company operates in three segments: steel operations, metals recycling and ferrous resources operations, and steel fabrication operations.



