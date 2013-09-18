Trader's Round Up - Exelis Inc (NYSE:XLS), Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG), Companhia De Saneamento Basico (ADR) (NYSE:SBS), Strategic Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:BEE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Exelis Inc (NYSE:XLS), Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG), Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR) (NYSE:SBS), Strategic Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:BEE)



Exelis Inc (NYSE:XLS) opened the session at $15.75, remained amid the day range of $15.65 - $16.00, and closed the session at $15.87. The stock showed a positive performance of +1.21% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 2.05 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.35 million shares. Exelis Inc. provides command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, and surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) related products and systems in the United States and internationally.



For How Long XLS’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) traded with volume of 2.04 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 1.06 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.07 - $3.46. The stock showed a negative movement of -1.29% and closed its session at $3.05. The market capitalization of the stock remained 641.10 billion. Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services that connect individuals through cloud-connected devices worldwide. The company offers voice and messaging services through session initiation protocol based voice over Internet protocol network.



Has VG Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR) (NYSE:SBS) exchanged 2.04 million shares and the average volume remained 2.29 million shares. The stock escalated +2.57% and closed the session at $9.59. The beta of the stock remained -1.61 and the EPS of the stock remained 0.60. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 19.66 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services; and supplies treated water on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the State of São Paulo.



Will SBS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Strategic Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:BEE) volume of 2.02 million shares, while the average volume remained 1.15 million shares. The stock decreased -0.80% and finished the session Tuesday at $8.66. The EPS of the stock remained -0.80. The one month of the stock was +3.34% and three month trend remained negative -4.1%. Strategic Hotels & Resorts, Inc., a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the ownership and asset management of upper upscale and luxury hotels in North America and Europe.



Will BEE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/