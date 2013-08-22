Trader's Round Up - Forest Oil Corporation(NYSE:FST), PowerShares India Portfolio (ETF)(NYSEARCA:PIN), Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR(NYSE:LITB), iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Forest Oil Corporation(NYSE:FST), PowerShares India Portfolio (ETF)(NYSEARCA:PIN), Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR(NYSE:LITB), iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWM).



Forest Oil Corporation(NYSE:FST) ended lower -2.72% and complete the day at $5.36. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.96 million. After opening at $5.54, the stock hit as high as $5.56. However, it traded between $3.77 and $9.32 over the last twelve months.



Forest Oil Corporation (Forest) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in North America. As of December 31, 2011,



Has FST Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



PowerShares India Portfolio (ETF)(NYSEARCA:PIN) closed yesterday at $14.20, a -6.02% decrease. Around 1.17 million shares were traded. The company is now valued at around $300.69 million.



PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which consists the Index and American depository receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.



Has PIN Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR(NYSE:LITB) moved -3.97 percent lower at $11.12 and traded between $11.04 and $11.94 after opening the day at $11.39. Its performance over the last five days remained -46.9%, which stands at -36.06% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -4.22%.



Lightinthebox Holding Co., Ltd. is a global online retail company that delivers products directly to consumers globally. The Company offers a selection of lifestyle products through www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com and other Websites, which are available in 17 languages.



Why Should Investors Buy LITB After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWM) shares fall, losing -1.43 percent to close at $14.47. The stock is down around -4.36% this year and -0.96% for the last 12 months. Around 1.27 million shares changed hands yesterday.



iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).



Will EWM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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