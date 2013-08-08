Trader's Round Up - Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI), American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP), Newell Rubbermaid Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI), American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP), Newell Rubbermaid Inc. (NYSE:NWL)



The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)declined 0.76% with the closing price of $38.99. The overall volume in the last trading session was 3.13 million shares. Its fifty two week range was $21.57-$39.97. The total market capitalization remained $20.04 billion. KR is ahead its 52 week low with 83.62% and its last month price volatility remained 1.37%. Company’s current year earnings per share grew with 174.30% while the five year EPS growth rate was +9.60%.



Has KR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) slipped -0.73% to close at $37.89 and its total traded volume was 3.14 million shares. KMI has earnings per share of $0.93 and its price to earnings ratio is 40.71. KMI has market cap of 39.24 billion. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) owns and manages a diversified portfolio of energy transportation and storage assets.In August 2012, Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P. acquired Tennessee Gas Pipeline (TGP) and a 50% interest in El Paso Natural Gas (EPNG) pipeline from KMI.



Has KMI Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) shares moved up +0.38% and closed at $45.47 with the overall traded volume of 3.13 million shares. Stock price 52 weeks high was $51.60 and 52 weeks low price was $40.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) is a utility holding company that owns, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding common stock of its public utility subsidiaries and varying percentages of other subsidiaries.



Will AEP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Newell Rubbermaid Inc. (NYSE:NWL) plunged -0.95% to close at $27.06 and its total traded volume was 3.04 million shares. Its shares were trading within the range of $26.63-$27.33 while its opening price was $27.22. Newell Rubbermaid Inc. is a global marketer of consumer and commercial products.



Why Should Investors Buy NWL After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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