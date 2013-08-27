Trader's Round Up - Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB), Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN), Mechel OAO (ADR) (NYSE:MTL), AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR) (NYSE:AU)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB), Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN), Mechel OAO (ADR) (NYSE:MTL), AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR) (NYSE:AU)



Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) opened the session at $9.85, remained amid the day range of $9.85 - $10.74, and closed the session at $10.36. The stock showed a positive performance of +4.96% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 2.25 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.78 million shares. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailing company. The company provides apparel products, including special occasion apparel, such as wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses.



For How Long LITB’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) traded with volume of 2.26 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 5.09 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $3.26 - $14.80. The stock showed a positive movement of +0.31% and closed its session at $13.05. The market capitalization of the stock remained 2.26 billion. Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a credit enhancement company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Financial Guaranty.



For How Long RDN will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Mechel OAO (ADR) (NYSE:MTL) exchanged 2.24 million shares and the average volume remained 1.58 million shares. The stock escalated +1.62% and closed the session at $3.14. The beta of the stock remained 2.83 and the EPS of the stock remained -5.22. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 416.27 million. Mechel OAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and steel businesses in the Russian Federation, other CIS countries, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally.



Will MTL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR) (NYSE:AU) volume of 2.24million shares, while the average volume remained 3.95 million shares. The stock advanced +1.12% and finished the session Monday at $14.47. The EPS of the stock remained -5.44. The one month of the stock was +5.31% and three month trend remained negative -11.44%. AngloGold Ashanti Limited engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of gold. It also produces by-products, such as silver, uranium, and sulfuric acid.



Why Should Investors Buy AU After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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