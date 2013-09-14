Trader's Round Up - Newfield Exploration Co.(NYSE:NFX), SunTrust Banks, Inc.(NYSE:STI), Discover Financial Services(NYSE:DFS), TE Connectivity Ltd(NYSE:TEL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Newfield Exploration Co.(NYSE:NFX), SunTrust Banks, Inc.(NYSE:STI), Discover Financial Services(NYSE:DFS), TE Connectivity Ltd(NYSE:TEL).



Newfield Exploration Co.(NYSE:NFX) ended lower -0.62% and complete the day at $25.60. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.14 million. After opening at $25.76, the stock hit as high as $25.84. However, it traded between $19.57 and $35.65 over the last twelve months.



Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its areas of operation include the Mid-Continent, the Rocky Mountains, and onshore Gulf Coast, as well as Malaysia and China.



Has NFX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



SunTrust Banks, Inc.(NYSE:STI) closed yesterday at $33.31, a +0.27% increase. Around 2.14 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 3.02 million shares. The company is now valued at around $17.91 billion.



SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, and Mortgage Banking.



For How Long STI Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Discover Financial Services(NYSE:DFS) moved +0.26 percent higher at $50.98 and traded between $50.55 and $51.04 after opening the day at $50.99. Its performance over the last five days remained 4.92%, which stands at 0.65% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 32.24%.



Discover Financial Services, a bank holding company, provides direct banking and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services.



For How Long DFS Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



TE Connectivity Ltd(NYSE:TEL) shares rose, gaining +1.14 percent to close at $53.44. The stock is up around 43.97% this year and 47.79% for the last 12 months. Around 2.13 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 1.55 million shares.



TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products that connect and protect the flow of power and data inside the products used by consumers and industries. It operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Communications and Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions.



Why Should Investors Buy TEL After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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