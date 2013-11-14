Trader's Round Up - Quiksilver, Inc. (NYSE:ZQK), Newcastle Investment Corp. (NYSE:NCT), Santander Mexico Fincl Gp SAB deCV (ADR) (NYSE:BSMX), Opko Health Inc. (NYSE:OPK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Quiksilver, Inc. (NYSE:ZQK), Newcastle Investment Corp. (NYSE:NCT), Santander Mexico Fincl Gp SAB deCV (ADR) (NYSE:BSMX), Opko Health Inc. (NYSE:OPK).



Quiksilver, Inc. (NYSE:ZQK) opened its last trade at the price of $8.64. Its closing price was $9.16 after gaining5.65% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2,747,784 shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.78 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 2.92.Quiksilver, Inc. is a diversified company that designs, develops and distributes branded apparel, footwear, accessories and related products, catering to the casual, youth lifestyle associated with the sports of surfing, skateboarding and snowboarding. It markets products across three core brands: Quiksilver, Roxy and DC, as well as several smaller brands.



For How Long ZQK will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Newcastle Investment Corp. (NYSE:NCT) percentage change surged2.86% to close at $5.39 with the total traded volume of 2,712,985 shares, along with average volume of 2.93 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $4.70 - $12.49, while its day lowest price was $5.22. The share price hit the day highest price of $5.39.Newcastle Investment Corp. (Newcastle) is a real estate investment and finance company. Newcastle invests in, and actively manages, a portfolio of, real estate securities, loans, excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) and other real estate related assets.



For How Long NCT’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Santander Mexico Fincl Gp SAB deCV (ADR) (NYSE:BSMX) traded on volume of 2,710,336 shares in the last session against average volume of 1.32 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $13.05 and closed at $13.34 by scoring 1.52%.Santander Mexico Financial Group SAB de CV, formerly Grupo Financiero Santander SAB de CV, is a Mexico-based financial institution. The Company is primarily engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the provision of multiple banking services, securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities.



Will BSMX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Opko Health Inc. (NYSE:OPK) started its last trading session with the price of $10.15 and closed at $10.22 by scoring +0.49%. The stock traded with total volume of 2,686,838 shares, while the average trading volume remained 5.61 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.99. Day range for the stock was $9.92 - $10.23.OPKO Health, Inc. (OPKO) is a multi-national pharmaceutical and diagnostics company. OPKO is developing a range of solutions to diagnose, treat and prevent various conditions, including molecular diagnostics tests, point-of-care tests, and pharmaceuticals and vaccines.



Why Should Investors Buy OPK After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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