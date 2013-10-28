Trader's Round Up: SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR), KB Home (NYSE:KBH), InvenSense Inc (NYSE:INVN), Quantum Corp (NYSE:QTM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR), KB Home (NYSE:KBH), InvenSense Inc (NYSE:INVN), Quantum Corp (NYSE:QTM)



SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) opened its shares at the price of $13.00 for the day. Its closing price was $12.18 after losing -16.69% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.58 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 306,770.00 shares. Sandridge Mississippian Trust II owns oil and natural gas wells. Sandridge Mississippian Trust II was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Austin, Texas.



Has SDR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



KB Home (NYSE:KBH) percentage change plunged -0.39% to close at $17.90 with the total traded volume of 2.57 million shares, and average volume of 5.52 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $13.09 - $25.14, while its day lowest price was $17.71 and it hit its day highest price at $18.15. KB Home operates as a homebuilding and financial services company in the United States. The company constructs and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes.



Has KBH Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



InvenSense Inc (NYSE:INVN) started its trading session with the price of $19.09 and closed at $19.28 by scoring +1.26%. INVN’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.57 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.92 million shares. Day range of the stock was $18.50 -$19.68. InvenSense, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and sells micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) gyroscopes for motion tracking devices in consumer electronics.



For How Long INVN will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Quantum Corp (NYSE:QTM) ended its day with the loss of -3.76% and closed at the price of $1.28 after opening at $1.33. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.55 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.32 million shares. Quantum Corporation provides data protection and big data management solutions for customers ranging from small businesses to multinational enterprises.



Has QTM Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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