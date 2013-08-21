Trader's Round Up - SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR), SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK), Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX), Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR), SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK), Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX), Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)



SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) increased 3.45% and closed at $21.29 on a traded volume of 2.64 million shares, in comparison to 4.37million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 278.83%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $3.48 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 163.29 million. SunPower Corporation is a vertically integrated solar products and services company that designs, manufactures and delivers solar electric systems worldwide for residential, commercial, and utility-scale power plant customers. operates in two business segments



What was the Moving Force behind SPWR On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on SPWR



SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK), after opening its shares at the price of $55.19, jumped up 0.80% to close at $55.64 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 2.62million shares, in comparison to 6.17 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $38.47 and $63.97 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $55.82. Its introductory price for the day was $55.19. SanDisk Corporation designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using its flash memory, controller and firmware technologies. The Company’s solutions include removable cards, embedded products, universal serial bus (USB).



Will SNDK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) soared +0.59% and closed at $64.64 on a traded volume of 2.53 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 4.31 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 5.4%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $64.00 and $65.10. Express Scripts Holding Company provides a range of pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services primarily in the United States and Canada.



For How Long ESRX will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) jumped up +1.18% and closed at $56.67. So far in three months, the stock is down -5.01%. The 52-week range for the stock is $24.50 and $76.00 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $57.74. Its introductory price for the day was $56.28, with the overall traded volume of 2.52 million shares. Cree, Inc. (Cree) develops and manufactures semiconductor materials and devices primarily based on silicon carbide (SiC), gallium nitride (GaN) and related compounds. It focuses its expertise in SiC and GaN on light emitting diode (LED) products.



For How Long CREE CREE Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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