Traders Watch List - AccelPath Inc (OTCMKTS: ACLP), PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS: PPERY), Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: CHEUY), Wellness Center USA Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AccelPath Inc (OTCMKTS: ACLP), PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS: PPERY), Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: CHEUY), Wellness Center USA Inc (OTCMKTS: WCUI).



AccelPath Inc (OTCMKTS: ACLP) its closing price was $0.0021 after gaining 10.53% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 15.06 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 10.78 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at -18.48.



AccelPath, Inc. provides medical diagnostic and government contracting services in the United States.



Will ACLP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR (OTCMKTS: PPERY) percentage change surged 3.47% to close at $8.34 with the total traded volume of 46.110 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 309.139 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.70- $11.06, while its day lowest price was $8.30. The share price hit the day highest price of $8.42.



PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in institutional and corporate banking, commercial and business banking, consumer finance, micro and retail banking, and treasury, financial institution, and special asset management businesses in Indonesia.



Will PPERY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: CHEUY) traded on volume of 134.077 shares in the last session against average volume of 99.001 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $15.84 and closed at $15.89 by scoring 0.51%.In the last three months the stock was up 17.53% while its 52 week range of the stock was $12.28 - $17.11.



Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in real estate property investment and development activities primarily in Hong Kong.



Will CHEUY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Wellness Center USA Inc (OTCMKTS: WCUI) started its last trading session with the price of $1.25 and closed at $1.22 by scoring -0.81%. The stock traded with total volume of 107.590 shares, while the average trading volume remained 41.079 shares. Day range for the stock was $1.19 -$1.27.



Wellness Center USA, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the manufacture, distribution, and marketing of sports and nutrition supplements.



Will WCUI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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