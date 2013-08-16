Trader's Watch List - Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD), PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM), Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE:VALE), Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD), PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM), Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE:VALE), Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD)



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD) opened the session at $3.76, remained amid the day range of $3.65 - $3.84, and closed the session at $3.69. The stock showed a negative performance of -3.40% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 28.25 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 34.67 million shares. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing Solutions and Graphics. The company designs, develops, and sells microprocessor products, such as central processing units (CPU) and accelerated processing units (APU) for servers, desktop PCs, and mobile devices.



Has AMD Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) traded with volume of 26.83 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 10.91 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $12.52 - $24.47. The stock showed a positive movement of -5.29% and closed its session at $4.15. The market capitalization of the stock remained 6.18 billion. PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in homebuilding and financial services businesses primarily in the United States. The company?s Homebuilding segment is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States; and the construction of housing on such lands.



For How Long PHM will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE:VALE) exchanged 24.62 million shares and the average volume remained 17.67 million shares. The stock escalated +0.51% and closed the session at $15.68. The beta of the stock remained 1.46 and the EPS of the stock remained 0.81. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 5.15 billion. Vale S.A. engages in the research, production, and marketing of iron ore and pellets, nickel, fertilizers, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys, cobalt, platinum group metals, and precious metals in Brazil and internationally. Its Bulk Material segment engages in the extraction of iron ore and pellet production, as well as operation of transport systems in Brazil, including railroads, ports, and terminals related to mining operations.



Will VALE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) gained volume of 23.99 million shares, while the average volume remained 19.40 million shares. The stock advanced +0.29% and finished the session Thursday at $3.48. The EPS of the stock remained 0.24. The one month of the stock was +22.97% and three month trend remained positive +36.47%. Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other everyday and convenience products.



Why Should Investors Buy RAD After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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