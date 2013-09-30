Traders Watch List - AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY), Pershing Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:PGLC), Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AHONY), Cal Bay International Inc(NDA) (OTCMKTS:CBYI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY), Pershing Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:PGLC), Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AHONY), Cal Bay International Inc(NDA) (OTCMKTS:CBYI).



AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) opened its last trade at the price of $19.25. Its closing price was $19.27 after gaining 0.42% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 54.281 shares, while its average trading volume remained 50.916 shares. AIA Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides various products and services for insurance, protection, savings, investment, and retirement needs of individuals and businesses.



Will AAGIY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Pershing Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:PGLC) percentage change plunged -0.63% to close at $0.370 with the total traded volume of 725.693 shares while its average volume of 977.582 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.31 - $0.62, while its day lowest price was $0.34. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.38. Pershing Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals properties primarily in Nevada.



Will PGLC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AHONY) traded on volume of 496.193 shares in the last session against average volume of 319.624 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $17.38 and closed at $17.37 by scoring -0.17%.In the last three months the stock was up 16.66% while its 52 week range of the stock was $11.63 - $17.61. Koninklijke Ahold N.V., through its subsidiaries, operates retail stores that offer food and non-food products in the United States and Europe. It operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points, and gasoline stations, as well as specialty stores, which provide health and beauty care products, and wine and liquor.



Will AHONY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Cal Bay International Inc(NDA) (OTCMKTS:CBYI) closed at $0.0017 by scoring 21.43%. The stock traded with total volume of 51.30 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 142.48 million shares. So far in this year the stock was 1600%. Cal Bay International, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, management, sale, and rental of commercial or residential properties in the United States. It also provides consulting services to individuals and/or businesses.



Will CBYI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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