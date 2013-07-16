Traders Watch List - All Grade Mining Inc, Kenergy Scientific Inc, Echo Automotive Inc, TagLikeMe Corp

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: All Grade Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:HYII), Kenergy Scientific Inc (OTCMKTS:KNSC), Echo Automotive Inc (OTCBB:ECAU), TagLikeMe Corp (OTCMKTS:TAGG)



All Grade Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:HYII) gained 31.31% recently, while trading on 762,223 shares at the price of $0.0130. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.0012 and was moved to its maximum level of $0.301.The stock changed hands in a range of $0.01 to $0.01, bringing its market capitalization at about $1.66 million. All Grade Mining, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on the extraction of iron ore in South America, primarily in Chile. It also intends to acquire a copper mining project, Jose Del Transito, in Chile. The company was formerly known as Hybred International, Inc. and changed its name to All Grade Mining, Inc. in November 2011.



Kenergy Scientific Inc (OTCMKTS:KNSC) recently, in the current trading session, at $0.0002 with a total volume of 23.01 million shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 69.07 million shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.0001 and above $0.019.It floated in a range of $0.0002 to $0.0002 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of -0.02.Its market capitalization now moved to about $87,218. Kenergy Scientific, Inc. engages in the development and sale of solar powered products and products made from recycled materials in the United States. It develops various products relating to solar power generating systems; portable solar powered products, such as cell phone and PDA rechargers that are solar rechargeable; solar rechargeable lantern/flashlight devices; solar backpack rechargers; solar power audio devices, such as radios; wind power generating systems; and products based on proprietary positions primarily in the area of healthcare.



Echo Automotive Inc (OTCBB:ECAU) added 1.94% and was moving within a range of $0.31-$0.32. Its current trading price is $0.316. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.28 and $3.61 was the best price. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 25,420 shares, versus an average volume of 78,179 shares. Echo Automotive Inc. manufactures cost reduction technology (EchoDrive) for converting fleet vehicles into highly fuel efficient plug-in hybrids. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.



TagLikeMe Corp (OTCMKTS:TAGG) added 239.71% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $3.31 million. The total number of shares that changed hands during the current session up till now was 3.22 million shares, as compared to average trading volume of 1.75 million shares. The share price after opening at $0.01 made a high of $0.01 and hovered above $0.01, while its recent trading price was $0.0095. TagLikeMe Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing online and mobile content using search and sharing technology. The company is primarily involved in connecting online users with others for online information, and to collect and share that information.



