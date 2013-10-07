Traders Watch List - Amazonica Corp(OTCBB:AMZZ), GULF COAST ULTRA (OTCMKTS:GULTU), Brazil Gold Corp.(OTCMKTS:BRZG), Pershing Gold Corp(OTCMKTS:PGLC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Amazonica Corp(OTCBB:AMZZ), GULF COAST ULTRA (OTCMKTS:GULTU), Brazil Gold Corp.(OTCMKTS:BRZG), Pershing Gold Corp(OTCMKTS:PGLC).



Amazonica Corp (OTCBB:AMZZ) opened its last trade at the price of $0.71. Its closing price was $0.720 after losing -2.04% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.47 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 40,489 shares.



Amazonica, Corp. is a development stage company focusing on the distribution of Brazilian hardwood flooring and other construction materials in North America. Its products include Brazilian Cherry, Santos Mahogany, Brazilian Teak (Cumaru), Tigerwood, Brazilian Oak, Purpleheart, Brazilian Walnut (Ipe), and Brazilian Redwood (Macaranduba).



Will AMZZ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



GULF COAST ULTRA (OTCMKTS:GULTU) trade close at $2.34 with the total traded volume of 192,103 shares while its average volume of 295,686 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.75 - $2.50, while its day lowest price was $2.30. The share price hit the day highest price of $2.34.



Can Investors Bet on GULTU after this News update? Find Out Here



Brazil Gold Corp.(OTCMKTS:BRZG) traded on volume of 88.23 million shares in the last session against average volume of 21.93 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.0007 and closed at $0.0006 by losing -14.29%. In the last three months the stock was down -62.5% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $0.0005 - $0.009.



Brazil Gold Corp. focuses on evaluating new ventures and acquisitions for exploring precious metals, primarily gold. The company was formerly known as Dynamic Alert Limited and changed its name to Brazil Gold Corp. in March 2010. Brazil Gold Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.



Will BRZG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Pershing Gold Corp(OTCMKTS:PGLC) started its last trading session with the price of $0.37 and closed at $0.368 by losing -0.27%. The stock traded with total volume of 606,599 shares, while the average trading volume remained 970,307 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 2.86. Day range for the stock was $0.36 and $0.37.



Pershing Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals properties primarily in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of Relief Canyon properties, which consists of approximately 1,100 unpatented mining claims, 120 millsite claims, and leased and subleased private lands covering an area of approximately 25,000 acres in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada.



Will PGLC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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