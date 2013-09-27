Traders Watch List - Amplitech Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AMPG), Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPW), Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AHONY), TagLikeMe Corp (OTCMKTS:TAGG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Amplitech Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AMPG), Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPW), Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AHONY), TagLikeMe Corp (OTCMKTS:TAGG).



Amplitech Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AMPG) opened its last trade at the price of $0.17. Its closing price was $0.180 after gaining 20.00% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 533.250 shares, while its average trading volume remained 31.117 shares. AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component based amplifiers in the United States and internationally.



Will AMPG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPW) percentage change plunged -0.91% to close at $0.120 with the total traded volume of 663.400 shares while its average volume of 862.737 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.12 - $0.38, while its day lowest price was $0.12. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.13. Axion Power International, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of advanced energy storage devices and components based on its patented PbC Technology.



Will AXPW Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AHONY) traded on volume of 845.059 shares in the last session against average volume of 292.057 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $17.44 and closed at $17.40 by scoring -0.61%.In the last three months the stock was up 17.81 % while its 52 week range of the stock was $11.63 - $17.61. Koninklijke Ahold N.V., through its subsidiaries, operates retail stores that offer food and non-food products in the United States and Europe.



Will AHONY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



TagLikeMe Corp (OTCMKTS:TAGG) showed no change, closed at $0.0017 . The stock traded with total volume of 15.45 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 6.71 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 7.23. TagLikeMe Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing online and mobile content using search and sharing technology.



Can Investors Bet on TAGG after this News update? Find Out Here



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