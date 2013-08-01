Traders Watch List - AMR Corporation (OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Medient Studios Inc (OTCMKTS:MDNT), Medora Corp (OTCMKTS:XUII), Sanborn Resources Ltd (OTCBB:SANB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AMR Corporation (OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Medient Studios Inc (OTCMKTS:MDNT), Medora Corp (OTCMKTS:XUII), Sanborn Resources Ltd (OTCBB:SANB)



AMR Corporation (OTCMKTS:AAMRQ) Company reported an increase of +1.35% along with the trading price of $6.01 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $6.11.



NOK recently gained a volume of 8.62M shares, while its average volume is 5.53M shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.36- $7.15, while today, up until 1:25PM, its minimum price was $5.95



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic gaining overview as it gain +369.53%. AMR Corporation (AMR) operates in the airline industry. The Company’s principal subsidiary is American Airlines, Inc. (American). As of December 31, 2011, American provided scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America.



Medient Studios Inc (OTCMKTS:MDNT) stock hit its highest price at $0.76, after starting its trade at $0.60. Company reported a increase of +32.73% at the price of $0.730 recently and its current day range is from $0.55 to $0.76.



TLSYY total market capitalization remained $ 1.42M share. Its current volume is 173,313.00 in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume, that is 52,909.00 shares. Medient Studios, Inc., formerly Fairway Properties, Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company offers real estate professionals and advertisers a niche marketing tool, FairwayProperties.com (the Website), which enables professionals and advertisers to deliver information about golf properties and related real estate matters to buyers.



Medora Corp (OTCMKTS:XUII) recently gain +1.80% after opening at $0.34. Its current trading price is $0.340. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 6.80M shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 15.27M shares.



Company’s most recent highest price in today’s trading session is $0.34 while its minimum price was $0.32. Last 5 day’s performance of the company remained in the red with the decline of -14.82%. Xumanii provides online live content streaming services through its Website, xumanii.com. It also offers an embedded player for placing on other Websites for streaming, as well as Xumanii-Facebook application to enable the producer?s viral marketing promotion for their events



Sanborn Resources Ltd (OTCBB:SANB) opened day trade at $0.62 and showed a uptrend and reached the price of $0.672 recently with the gain of +12.00%. Overall trading volume of the shares is 1.96M during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 580,239.00 shares.



If we look at the previous 5 day’s performance of the company, it shows an upward momentum with the gain than +29.23%. Sanborn Resources, Ltd., formerly Universal Tech Corp., is a development-stage company. Its activities during the development-stage include organizing the business and raising capital. As of December 31, 2012, the Company investigated alternative business opportunities, which may include a merger with another company.



