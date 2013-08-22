Traders Watch List - Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA), Life Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LIFE), Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc. (NASDAQ:GMCR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA), Life Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LIFE), Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc. (NASDAQ:GMCR)



Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) increased 0.26% and closed at $502.36 on a traded volume of 12.00 million shares, in comparison to 12.14 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -5.6%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $456.36 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 908.44 million. Apple Inc. (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.



What was the Moving Force behind AAPL On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on AAPL



Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) plunged -1.38% and closed at $31.45on a traded volume of 11.42 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 12.60 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -5.3%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $31.42 and $31.93. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., formerly News Corporation, has a portfolio of cable, broadcast, film, pay television and satellite assets spanning six continents across the globe.



Has FOXA Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Life Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LIFE) dropped down -0.19% and closed at $74.28. So far in three months, the stock is up 0.81%. The 52-week range for the stock is $45.67 and $74.98 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $74.46. Its introductory price for the day was $74.30, with the overall traded volume of 1.74 million shares. Life Technologies Corporation (Life Technologies) is a global life sciences company. The Company's systems, consumables and services enable scientific researchers and commercial markets to accelerate scientific exploration, to discoveries and developments that improve the quality of life.



Why Should Investors Buy LIFE After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc. (NASDAQ:GMCR), after opening its shares at the price of $82.76, jumped up 0.75% to close at $83.39 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 10.25 million shares, in comparison to 4.31 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $21.33 and $84.41 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $84.41. Its introductory price for the day was $82.76. Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Inc. (GMCR) is engaged in the specialty coffee and coffee maker businesses. The Company roasts Arabica bean coffees, including single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, certified organic, flavored, limited edition and blends offered in K-Cup portion packs, whole bean and ground coffee selections.



Will GMCR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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