Traders Watch List - BASF SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BASFY), SWATCH GROUP AG ADR (OTCMKTS: SWGAY), SINGAPORE TELE ADR (OTCMKTS: SGAPY), Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KMTUY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BASF SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BASFY), SWATCH GROUP AG ADR (OTCMKTS: SWGAY), SINGAPORE TELE ADR (OTCMKTS: SGAPY), Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KMTUY).



BASF SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BASFY) increased 0.19% and closed at $92.83 on a traded volume of 25.270 shares, in comparison to 43.506 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -0.34%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $85.26 billion and its total outstanding shares are 918.48 million



Will BASFY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company’s Chemicals segment provides basic chemicals, glues, and electronic chemicals for the semiconductor and solar cell industries



SWATCH GROUP AG ADR (OTCMKTS: SWGAY) plunged -0.82% and closed at $30.18 on a traded volume of 32.838 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 31.305 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 4%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $30.10 and $30.35.



Will SWGAY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



The Swatch Group Ltd engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide.



SINGAPORE TELE ADR (OTCMKTS: SGAPY) dropped -1.11% and closed at $28.40. So far in three months, the stock is down -2.51%. The 52-week range for the stock is $25.36 and $32.52 and during the previous trading session it marked $28.56 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $28.34 and the overall traded volume that day was 57.777 shares.



Will SGAPY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides multimedia and infocomm technology (ICT) solutions, including voice, data, and video services over fixed and wireless platforms primarily in Singapore and Australia.



Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KMTUY) after opening its shares at the price of $25.27 jumped 0.72% to close the day at $25.20. The stock ended on a traded volume of 52.438 shares, in comparison to 86.760 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $18.73 and $29.63 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $25.42.



Will KMTUY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Komatsu Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of various industrial-use products and services under the Komatsu brand worldwide.



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