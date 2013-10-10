Traders Watch List - Car Charging Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CCGI), ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS:AMAVF), KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD (OTCMKTS:KGILF), ISRAEL CHEMICALS LIM (OTCMKTS:ISCHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Car Charging Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CCGI), ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS:AMAVF), KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD (OTCMKTS:KGILF), ISRAEL CHEMICALS LIM (OTCMKTS:ISCHY).



Car Charging Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CCGI) opened its last trade at the price of $1.00. Its closing price was $0.810 after losing -14.74% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 171.853 shares, while its average trading volume remained 37.794 shares. The beta of this stock stands at -916.46. Car Charging Group, Inc., a development stage company, provides electric charging services for the electric vehicle (EV) automobile market primarily in North America.



Will CCGI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS:AMAVF) percentage change plunged -1.67% to close at $118.00 with the total traded volume of 15.610 shares while its average volume of 19.180 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.00 - $129.90, while its day lowest price was $114.25. The share price hit the day highest price of $119.55. Arcam AB provides additive manufacturing solutions for the production of metal components.



Will AMAVF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD (OTCMKTS:KGILF) traded on volume of 19.900 shares in the last session against average volume of 14.460 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $3.26 and closed at $3.25 by scoring -3.27%. In the last three months the stock was down -17.93% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $2.57 - $11.44. Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and operation of gold properties in Canada.



Will KGILF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ISRAEL CHEMICALS LIM (OTCMKTS:ISCHY) started its last trading session with the price of $8.39 and closed at $8.26 by scoring -0.90%. The stock traded with total volume of 104.308 shares, while the average trading volume remained 51.707 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.16. Day range for the stock was $8.26 and $8.45. Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a fertilizer and specialty chemicals company. The company operates in three segments: Fertilizers, Industrial Products, and Performance Products.



Will ISCHY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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