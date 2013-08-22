Traders Watch List - Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST), Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) , Liberty Interactive (Interactive Group) (NASDAQ:LINTA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST), Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) , Liberty Interactive (Interactive group) (NASDAQ:LINTA)



Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of +1.35% and closed at $137.57 after gaining total volume of 2.67 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $135.04. So far, the company’s stock is up 11.39% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of +38.46%.Celgene Corporation is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies designed to treat cancer and immune-inflammatory related diseases.



What was the Moving Force behind CELG On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on CELG



Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) reported the gain of 0.27% and closed at $ 67.56 with the total traded volume of 2.66M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 67.04. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 14.77 million.

The 52-week price range of the stock remained $52.01- $70.35, while during last trade its minimum price was $66.53 and it gained its highest price of $67.93. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend/down turn with an upsurge +of +0.82%. Ross Stores, Inc., along with its subsidiaries, operates two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores. As of January 28, 2012, the Company operated a total of 1,125 stores, of which 1,037 were Ross Dress for Less (Ross) locations in 29 state.



For How Long ROST will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) ended its day with the gaining stream with the rise of 1.29% and closed at the price of $70.15 after opening at $69.10. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.63 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.11 million shares.

During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $68.87, while it touched its highest price for the day at $70.76. LULU beta value stands at 2.17 points. lululemon athletica inc. is a designer and retailer of technical athletic apparel operating primarily in North America and Australia.



For How Long LULU Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Liberty Interactive (Interactive group) (NASDAQ:LINTA) reported the up of +0.09%, to close at $22.39, with the overall traded volume of 2.62 million shares.

So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -3.45%. The 52-week range for the stock is $17.04 and $25.52 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $22.58. Its introductory price for the day was $22.30. Liberty Interactive Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies which are primarily engaged in the video and on-line commerce industries. The Company through its subsidiaries and affiliates operates in North America, Europe and Asia.



Will LINTA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/