Traders Watch list - Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM), ArcelorMittal (ADR) (NYSE:MT), Lloyds Banking Group PLC (ADR) (NYSE:LYG), Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR) (NYSE:SBS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM), ArcelorMittal (ADR) (NYSE:MT), Lloyds Banking Group PLC (ADR) (NYSE:LYG), Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR) (NYSE:SBS)



Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) opened the session at $2.94, remained amid the day range of $2.49 - $2.96, and closed the session at $0.276. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.34% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 3.21 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 5.57 million shares. Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes.



Has CIM Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



ArcelorMittal (ADR) (NYSE:MT) traded with volume of 3.21 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 5.91 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.83 - $17.99. The stock showed a positive movement of +0.67% and closed its session at $13.57. The market capitalization of the stock remained 22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and mining company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Flat Carbon Americas; Flat Carbon Europe; Long Carbon Americas and Europe.



For How Long MT will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Lloyds Banking Group PLC (ADR) (NYSE:LYG) exchanged 3.23 million shares and the average volume remained 2.65 million shares. The stock escalated +3.08% and closed the session at $4.69. The beta of the stock remained -2.19 and the EPS of the stock remained 0.07. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 17.85 billion. Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services to personal, commercial, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four divisions: Retail; Commercial Banking; Wealth, Asset Finance, and International; and Insurance.



Will LYG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Companhia de Saneamento Basico (ADR) (NYSE:SBS) volume of 3.09 million shares, while the average volume remained 1.89 million shares. The stock advanced +11.47% and finished the session Thursday at $9.43. The EPS of the stock remained 0.58. The one month of the stock was -1.77% and three month trend remained negative -21.74%. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services; and supplies treated water on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the State of São Paulo.



Why Should Investors Buy SBS After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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