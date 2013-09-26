Traders Watch List - Cloud Security Corp (OTCBB:CLDS), Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA), PETROMINERALES LTD (OTCMKTS:PMGLF), Car Charging Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CCG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cloud Security Corp (OTCBB:CLDS), Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA), PETROMINERALES LTD (OTCMKTS:PMGLF), Car Charging Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CCG).



Cloud Security Corp (OTCBB:CLDS) opened its last trade at the price of $130.5653. Its closing price was $0.630 after gaining 14.55% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 209.405 shares, while its average trading volume remained 163.393 shares.



Cloud Security Corp., a development stage company, operates as an information technology services and software company.



Will CLDS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA) percentage change plunged -0.0.8% to close at $61.60 with the total traded volume of 475.714 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 342.559. The 52 week range of the stock remained $48.38 - $67.50, while its day lowest price was $61.60. The share price hit the day highest price of $61.75.



Tribune Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company primarily in the United States.



Will TRBAA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



PETROMINERALES LTD (OTCMKTS:PMGLF) traded on volume of 39.347 shares in the last session against average volume of 25.799 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $27.0784 and closed at $6.99 by scoring -0.77%.In the last three months the stock was up 20.45 % while its 52 week range of the stock was $4.90 - $9.62.



Petrominerales Ltd., an oil and gas company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil.



Will PMGLF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Car Charging Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CCG) started its last trading session with the price of $1.20 and closed at $1.15 by scoring -1.71%. The stock traded with total volume of 52.501 shares, while the average trading volume remained 44.700 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at -805.60. Day range for the stock was $1.12 and $1.20.



Campus Crest Communities, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the ownership, development, building, and management of student housing properties under the Grove brand name in the United States.



Will CCG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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