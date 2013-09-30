Traders Watch List - Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), Enduro Royalty Trust (NYSE:NDRO), International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), Enduro Royalty Trust (NYSE:NDRO), International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).



Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) opened its last trade at the price of $14.89. Its closing price was $14.73 after losing -1.41% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 9.65 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 10.86 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.43. Corning Incorporated produces and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials worldwide. It operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Telecommunications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.



Will GLW Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Enduro Royalty Trust (NYSE:NDRO) percentage change plunged -13.00% to close at $12.05 with the total traded volume of 9.53 million shares while its average volume of 30.429 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $12.05 - $19.51, while its day lowest price was $12.05. The share price hit the day highest price of $13.23. Enduro Royalty Trust focuses on acquiring and owning a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC.



Will NDRO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) traded on volume of 9.23 million shares in the last session against average volume of 2.98 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $20.25 and closed at $19.23 by scoring -6.97%. In the last three months the stock was up 14.87 % while its 52 week range of the stock was $12.37 - $21.20. International Game Technology engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of casino games, gaming equipment, and systems technology for land-based and online social gaming, and wagering markets worldwide.



Will IGT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) started its last trading session with the price of $11.27 and closed at $11.36 by scoring 0.18%. The stock traded with total volume of 8.78 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 10.38 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.78. Day range for the stock was $11.20 and $11.45. KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various banking services in the United States.



Will KEY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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